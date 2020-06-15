Categories
News

Coutinho Tells Klopp He’s Willing To Take A Pay Cut To Return To Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly prepared to take a pay cut to return to Liverpool this summer.

The Brazilian looks to be on his way out of Barcelona just over two years after making the move from Anfield.

According to the Metro, Coutinho has told Jurgen Klopp that he would be ready to lower his salary in order to re-join the Reds.

Barcelona are looking to sell the forward for around 80 million euros this summer when he returns from his loan at Bayern Munich.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

