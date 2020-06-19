Court To Decide Validity Of Ize-Iyamu’s APC Membership Next Week

Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has fixed Thursday, June 25 for judgement in the suit challenging the All Progressives Congress, APC membership of Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The court will also deliver judgement on the waiver granted him by the National Working Committee of the party to contest the APC Governorship primaries.

Ize-Iyamu recently defected to the APC from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on whose platform he contested the Edo State Governorship election in 2016 and lost to the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It will be recalled that Governor Obaseki has resigned his membership of the APC to contest the 2020 Governorship election on the platform of a different party after he was disqualified from contesting the APC Governorship primaries.