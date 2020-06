A Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo state has stopped the All Progressives Congress and its national chairman from conducting any primary election in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election in September, pending the determination of the suit on June 11, 2020.

This comes as the faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole intensifies over who will represent the party in the upcoming governorship election.

