Court sentences NCAC DG for contempt

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Crafts (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for contempt of court order.

Justice Jude Okeke ruled on the motion seeking the order of the court to sentence Runsewe to prison for disobeying court order of December 15, 2017. The judge held that Runsewe failed to establish what he asserted.

“The court holds that the party cited (Runsewe) failed to establish what he asserted that the thatched roof of the applicant was removed and replaced in error by his agent, the contractor.

“This means the party cited was in fragrant violation of court order of December 15, 2017, after Form 48, now Form 99, was served on him, reminding him of the need to obey the court order. The reasons the court holds offenders for contempt was the need to improve the rule of law rather than parties taking resort to self-help. The act is not only insidious but also an attempt to denigrate this court and besmirching its mobility, aura and responsibility. It is mark of abuse of office and arrogance and utter disrespect for the law and the institution of the court,” he held.

