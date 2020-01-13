Court Seals Shoprite In Umuahia Over Loan Default (photos)

Popular shopping mall in Umuahia, Shoprite, has been sealed by security agencies in the state, Abia.

Igbere TV gathered that the development was in compliance with an existing court order/directives.

Management of Shoprite is said to have defaulted on a loan it took with the affected shopping mall.

Shoprite’s spokesman could not be reached for comment. But a staff, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development.

“Yes, it’s true… the building has been sealed. It was sealed earlier today. That’s all I can tell you for now”, the staff said.

