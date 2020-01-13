Court remands rearer in Osun

Our Reporter

A Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Monday ordered that a rearer, Ibraheem Muhammed, who allegedly stole 22 cows, be remanded at a correctional facility.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi, who gave the order, adjourned the case till January 21 for ruling in the bail application.

Prosecuting Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 8, at Ile Funfun, Ile-Ife.

He alleged that the defendant stole 22 cows, valued at N33 million, property of Prof. Olawoyin Adesiyan.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The offence, he said, contravened sections 49(d), 86(1) and 383(8) sub-section (b) and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three counts of breach of the peace, threat and criminal conversion.

