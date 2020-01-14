Court remands ‘fake’ military officer

Our Reporter

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court in Kwara State at the weekend ordered that Jacob Daniel, who allegedly impersonated a military officer, be remanded at a correctional facility.

Magistrate Bukola Bamidele ordered that Daniel be remanded at Oke-kura Correctional Facility, Ilorin and adjourned the case till February 5.

Daniel is charged with impersonating a public servant and cheating.

Prosecuting Sergeant Kayode Rhoda told the court that Daniel was arrested last December 31 by the troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade Sobi, Kwara while on patrol.

He alleged that Daniel extorted money from innocent citizens by using the name and logo of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association without approval from the military authority.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 132 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...