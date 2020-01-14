Court remands businessman for ‘sexually assaulting’ brothers

Our Reporter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 40-year-old businessman, Ibrahim Mohammed, accused of indecent sexual assault of two brothers.

Mohammed, who lives at 5, Eshibaye Street, G.R.A., Ikeja, Lagos, was charged with sexual assault.

Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka, who did not take Mohammed’s plea, ordered that he be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Service facility in Lagos.

He ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till February 17.

Prosecuting Inspector Christopher John had told the court that the defendant sexually assaulted the brothers aged 11 and 12 in his room.

He alleged that Mohammed committed the offence on January 1, 2019.

The offence, John said, contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...