Couple Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary With Their 11 Children (See Beautiful Family Photos)

A couple celebrated their 15 years wedding anniversary with some beautiful family pictures with their 11 children.

The couple revealed that 15 years ago when they got married, they couldn’t have the wedding and ring of their dreams so they decided to have a beach wedding in the presence of their 11 children.

The entire family dressed in an all-white beach outfit looked angelic for the beach wedding.

Their 7 daughters served as bridesmaids for their mother while the four sons served as groomsmen for their father.

Sharing several pictures from their beach wedding, the groom revealed that it was their kids who brought up the idea for them to have their dream wedding eventually.

He shared the pictures on his social media page, @theamazinkaymo with caption;

15 Year Anniversary! 2005 We got Married at the Courthouse, no Wedding, no Rings… 15 years and 11 kids later, our kids make us, so glad to share this moment with them

