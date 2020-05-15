Country Announces Five-Year Ban On Buying Cars For Politicians

Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob, has announced a five-year ban on buying new cars for top politicians and government officials.

The President revealed the decision was taken in order to channel funds into fighting coronavirus, his office said.

The President “has directed that the vehicle fleet of the Namibian government will not be renewed for the period 2020-2025,” presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari announced in a statement. “No new vehicles will be purchased for members of the executive and public office bearers in the Namibian government.”

He said the decision would save some 200 million Namibian dollars (US$10.7 million), which will be directed “to urgent priorities, specifically at a time when the country is dealing with the health and economic implications of COVID-19”.

Namibian ministers and their deputies each qualify for Mercedes-Benz vehicles upon their appointment. The president also directed a limit on monthly fuel consumption for top politicians, the government said.

In 2002, then-president Sam Nujoma had banned the use of Mercedes-Benzes, insisting that ministers should ride in Toyota Camry cars. The southern African country of 2.5 million people has so far recorded 16 cases of COVID-19, with no deaths.

