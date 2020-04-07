Counterproductive controversy

Hardball

Clearly, the controversy over the team of Chinese health professionals expected in Nigeria in connection with the coronavirus crisis is a sign of the disconnection between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at a time when they should be united in the fight against COVID-19.

The latest clarification concerning the visit of the Chinese team came from Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Mr Boss Mustapha on April 6. According to him, “The support coming from China is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by CCECC, a company with total value of infrastructure contracts worth $10 billion in Nigeria.

“The professionals that have been invited from China by CCECC, through their parent company in China, are public health specialists and medical engineers that will support Nigeria’s capacity in managing the pandemic on advisory basis when necessary, while drawing from the experience of the Chinese.

“In no way shall there be case management and interface with patients. They will train our manpower, advise on procedures and methods, install and test the equipment donated before handing them over.”

The government’s effort to clarify the situation is a damage limitation effort. The authorities should have made the clarification before the controversy arose.

Before the Federal Government’s explanation, NMA President Dr. Francis Faduyile had said in a statement: “It is a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions, and a fragile health system to be subjected to the ignominy of not being carried along in arriving at such a decision.

“The lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), grossly inadequate test kits and test centres across the country, and the absolute lack of any form of insurance for the workforce are primordial issues begging for attention at this time.”

First recorded in Wuhan, China in December 2019, COVID-19 has affected many countries across the world. However, its first occurrence in China does not mean that the Chinese must be involved in finding a solution to it in every affected country.

More importantly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends six “key actions” to governments : Expand, train, and deploy your health care and public health workforce; Implement a system to find every suspected case at the community level; Ramp up production capacity and availability of testing; Identify, adapt, and equip facilities you will use to treat patients; Develop a clear plan and process to quarantine contacts; Refocus the whole of government on suppressing and controlling COVID-19.

The Federal Government should implement these recommendations, and avoid counterproductive controversies.

