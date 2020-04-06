Council lifts residents

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

Chairman of Ifako- Ijaiye Local Government Area Apostle Oloruntoba Oke on Sunday unveiled the emergency food package stimulus for residents through their Councillors from each ward via Community Development Associations ( CDA’s).

The stimulus, according to Oke, is to mitigate the stay- at-home directive.

According to him, the initiative is put together by the executive, management and legislative arms of the council, and would serve the vulnerable and poor households.

He said: “This is a challenging and trying time for our people, and due to partial drop in economic activities, our administration deemed it imperative to reach out to residents across the seven wards.”

Oke added that the package will touch about 2,000 families in the first phase, harping that the food packs contain rice, beans, garri and semovita.

