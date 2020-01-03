Council chief promises accelerated development

Our Reporter

Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State Prince Abayomi Adesanya has promised residents accelerated development.

He said the development plans of his administration will enhance good governance. Adesanya maintained that few months in office, his administration has brought development to the people with some financial engineering by prioritising their needs.

The chairman, who addressed reporters at the council’s headquarters in Okitipupa, said: “We met so many challenges on ground when we came on board, such as electricity, security, flooding, among others, but we thank God we have been able to surmount them with the assistance of the state and the Federal Government.”

He added that road rehabilitation has started on the 48km Okitipupa/Akinfosile road, the 18km Okitipupa/Ode-Aye/Afe and Iju-Odo/Omotoso road, which is 28km.

“Others are include Okitipupa/Erinje axis as well as Ikoya to Igbisin Oloto roads,” he added.

The council chief added that he has approved the constitution of the Council of former chairmen of the local government who will be meeting regularly to deliberate on matters affecting the local government and the country at large.

