COS: How Buhari honoured one of the 14 aspirants

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari kept many Nigerians in the dark in announcing the appointment of his new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, for strategic reasons.

One of them was the need to honour one of the 14 aspirants for the office. While he had settled for Gambari by 8am on Tuesday at a breakfast meeting, he also decided to confide in one of the aspirants as a mark of honour before unveiling his choice.

By 11am, the President had another meeting with the aspirant on why he opted for Gambari. So, it was only the highly-rated aspirant who had the rare privilege but he kept it to himself.

All other aspirants, who were merely eavesdropping, withdrew to their shells as soon as the rumours of Gambari’s choice became deafening.

