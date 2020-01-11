Corper Princess Motunrayo Bolufemi Commits Suicide In Kogi (Suicide Note)

A serving corps member who hails from Kogi State, Miss Princess Motunrayo Bolufemi, has committed suicide after drinking two bottles of snippers.

The lady from Gbedde-Ijumu in Kogi State was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba.

She was a Batch “C” National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving at Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South local government council of Akwa-Ibom state.

She committed suicide on Friday after drinking two bottles of snippers.

Bolufemi left a suicide note saying “life is not worth living.”

The suicide note read thus, “I did this because I see nothing worth living. Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo.

“Mummy, I love you. Daddy, I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys.”

