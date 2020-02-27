Coronavirus threatens Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Our Reporter

THE Olympic Games look set to be cancelled completely if coronavirus is not put under control, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Dick Pound.

Pound has revealed this summer’s Games won’t be postponed, but instead called off completely, should the deadly disease not be under control.

Over 80,000 people across the world have already been infected with coronavirus, with 2,700 dead – including four in Japan itself.

The Olympics have only once in their 124-year history been cancelled – but that too was in Japan, with the 1940 edition called off due to World War II.

And now bosses are considered calling off the 2020 Games in Tokyo due to coronavirus.

Pound revealed: “I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’

“[As we get closer to the Games] a lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in there building their studios.”

Within two or three months of the Olympics being set to start, should the coronavirus still be prevalent, Pound revealed postponement is not a likely scenario.

Instead, it’s most likely they would be cancelled altogether, with the IOC relying on consultations with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Pound claimed: “You just don’t postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics.

“There’s so many moving parts, so many countries and different seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons.

“You can’t just say, `We’ll do it in October.’ You’re probably looking at a cancellation.”

…Cameroon striker pledges $16,000 to compatriots in China

Cameroon attacker Christian Bassogog has announced he will donate 10m CFA Francs ($16,000 or £13,000) to Cameroonian students living in areas of China stricken by the deadly coronavirus.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Chinese Super League club Henan Jianye in 2017, is currently in Yaounde while football is suspended in China due to the virus.

Cameroon’s embassy in China says there are close to 300 Cameroonians, mainly students, living in Hubei Province, considered the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic.

Of those around 200 are currently in the city of Wuhan which has been under quarantine since January 23.

“China has a special place in my heart and that’s where I ply my trade,” Bassogog said after meeting with Cameroon’s minister delegate of external relations in charge of the Commonwealth. “This money is aimed at helping Cameroonian nationals living in China especially the students.

“It’s important that we come together in such periods and show such support and love to the needy.

“We want more Cameroonians across the world to reach out and support not just their country men but also China as a nation.”

His donation comes after the central African nation’s president Paul Biya ordered for 50m CFA Francs ($82000 or £65,000) to be made available to the country’s embassy in Beijing, to provide assistance to Cameroonians living in the affected areas.

Bassogog, who burst into recognition after being named the Player of the Tournament at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as Cameroon won the title, says he hopes his donation can spur more Cameroonian athletes to pay attention to the medical crisis in China.

Earlier this month, a Cameroonian student Kem Senou Pavel Daryl, was discovered to have contracted the disease in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

After two weeks of treatment, the 21-year-old showed no trace of the ailment, becoming the first African person known to be infected with the deadly coronavirus and the first to recover.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

