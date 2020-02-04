Coronavirus: NCDC Says FG To Site Isolation Centres In FCT, 7 States

The National Centre for Disease Control says isolation facilities for coronavirus will be sited in the Federal Capital Territory and seven states across Nigeria.

The NCDC, in a statement on its website yesterday, said it “is currently preparing treatment and isolation facilities in the Federal Capital Territory and seven other priority states in Nigeria.

They are Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Cross River and Kano States. The centre said the risk assessment conducted by the World Health Organisation which placed Nigeria at high risk, implied that “there is a high chance of an infected person coming into Nigeria.

Till date, there’s no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria.” It said though the WHO had not placed any travel or trade restriction on China, it was advisable that only essential travel be made at this period of the epidemic.

Source:- Daily Trust

