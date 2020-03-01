Coronavirus: Minister Of Health Visits Lagos Emergency Operations Centre

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has visited the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre where he discussed with the Lagos State commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi and the chief medical director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Bode Chris.

Osagie Ehanire @OsagieEhanire

Yesterday I visited the @FollowLaSG Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) and Isolation Unit of the @LSMoH Infectious Disease Hospital (Mainland Hospital) in Yaba, to engage with @ProfAkinAbayomi and Prof. Bode (@LUTHOfficial) and others re: #COVID19 .

I can confirm that the patient is stable. @NCDCGov has been proactive in the establishment of the PHEOC, which has now been activated for #COVID19 response, and in the deployment of a National Rapid Response Team (RRT) to support the response efforts.

@NigeriaGov and FMoHNigeria, commend the collaboration between @LSMoH, Ogun State Ministry of Health and @NCDCGov, supported by @WHONigeria (@WHO, @WHOAFRO) and other partners.

Special thanks to all staff members managing the treatment of the confirmed case and working tirelessly to trace contacts to reduce the chance of spreading #COVID19

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

