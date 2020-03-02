Categories
Coronavirus: Italy’s Regional minister tests positive

A regional minister in Lombardy, the Italian region most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the virus.

The Lombardy region said in a statement on Monday that the contagion concerns Alessandro Mattinzoli, 60, who serves as Commissioner for Economic Development.

The region said the entire 17-member Lombardy regional government would undergo testing for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Lombardy President, Attilio Fontana, said he would self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

(NAN)

