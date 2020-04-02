Coronavirus: Edo suspends revenue collection for April

The Edo State Government has suspended all forms of revenue collection from transporters for the month of April to cushion the economic effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on residents.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., said the move will enable transporters comply with the government’s social distancing guideline, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The seating guidelines for transporters are now that cars must carry one passenger in front and two at the back, while buses carry one passenger in front and two in each row.

Ogie, however, urged residents not to panic but support the state government as it steps up measures to prevent the spread of the virus by complying with directives of the government

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that Edo State Government’s regulations as regards containing the COVID-19, pandemic have not been lifted.

“For avoidance of doubt, members of the public are to note that the following measures are to be strictly adhered to: Ban on gathering of more than 20 persons; maintenance of social distancing of at least 1 metre; all businesses remain closed except markets for food items, pharmaceuticals products and eateries; suspension of all collection of revenues from transporters for the month of April 2020; All transporters should abide by the regulations already announced as regards number of passengers to be carried per vehicle.”

“Please, note that the various security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the above government directives,” he added.