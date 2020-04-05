Coronavirus: Edo charges friends, family members to report oversea returnees

The Edo State Government has urged residents in the state to report persons who recently returned to the state from overseas through the emergency helplines and other relevant health authorities, as part of their contribution to curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said it became necessary for residents to report returnee friends and family members to safeguard the health and safety of other residents following the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Edo State.

He said the basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices, which include keeping safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and close contact with sick persons, regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, must be duly adhered to in order for all residents to be safe and healthy.

Read Also: Coronavirus forces ASUP to suspend planned strike

According to him, “We are appealing to residents to provide information on their neighbours and family members who recently returned from overseas to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

We must also continue to observe the government’s guidelines against the spread of coronavirus which include the work-at-home order for civil servants, closure of social gatherings of persons above 20 and markets, excluding those trading on essential commodities and imposed stringent guidelines for transporters and hoteliers.”

The governor’s aide continued, “We urge all Edo residents to strictly adhere to these guidelines as the state government ramps up efforts to prevent community transmission of the disease.

We implore everyone to continue to remain calm, stay-at-home and be diligent in following social distancing guidelines if they must go out.”