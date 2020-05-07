Coronavirus: Buhari Prays For Emir Of Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar to recover quickly after he was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State.

Recall that the Emir of the President’s hometown was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre on Tuesday night with symptoms of COVID—19. He was reportedly rushed to hospital unconscious after suffering from high blood pressure.

The monarch was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit. On Monday, Governor Aminu Masari had put the palace under quarantine, after coronavirus cases exploded in the state. The first index case of the virus was recorded in the town weeks ago. Since then, the town has logged a total of 92 cases, making it the 6th worst hit in the country.

President Buhari, who holds the traditional title of “Bayajidda” Daura, said ”he received the news of the Emir’s sudden illness with concern.

He expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the monarch.” “I join the Daura Emirate and the entire people of Katsina State in praying for the recovery of our humble and dedicated Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar,” the President said.

The President expressed satisfaction with the reported progress and recovery of the Emir since his hospitalization.

