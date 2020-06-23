Coronavirus: Another Football Star Tests Positive

Keep staying safe and follow all the health guidelines as prescribed by the government and health authorities because the threat of coronavirus is still very much around and just anyone could be affected if care is not taken.

Now, latest report indicates that Cameroon and Dinamo Moscow forward Njie Clinton Mua, 25, has emerged as the latest football personality to test positive for the Coronavirus.

French outlet RMC confirmed the positive test of the 25-year old..

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward is amongst a handful of Russian Premier League footballers who are currently in isolation, after positive results returned from mass testing conducted by the staff of Clubs in the Championship.

However, the Indomitable Lions striker has reassured Cameroonians and his fans in particular that he is in good physical and mental shape.

In the past months, different football players as well as officials at different times have tested positive for COVID-19 but thankfully majority if not all had successfully recovered from the virus.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala are some of the high profile players that tested positive to coronavirus but have since recovered.

Also, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay was the first La Liga player to be confirmed as Covid-19 positive, with the club revealing that five cases had been identified among first-team staff and players including former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.

“All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures,” a statement from Valencia said at the time.

