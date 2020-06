13 members of the Imo state house of assembly has tested positive to Covid-19.

Recall that The Imo State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 yesterday announced the shutdown of the state House of Assembly complex following a COVID-19 scare.

The committee also announced the death of a woman who died of COVID-19 after she was delivered of twins whose sample results came back negative.

