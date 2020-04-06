Corona triumph

Editorial

With COVID-19 general panic, and cases climbing, the treatment and discharge of Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, with others from the Lagos isolation and treatment centre, offered a glittering ray of hope. Miss Osowobi captured that triumph more than any other: “l murdered Coronavirus!”

Although she was only one of the others successfully treated, at their discharge from the isolation centre, she was the only one bold enough to put a cheerful face to the happy stats, the others being content to remain anonymous, even if no less happy.

By that Miss Osowobi, executive director of an anti-rape non-governmental organization (NGO) @StandtoEndRape, struck a big blow against stigmatizing COVID-19 patients, and the mortal fear that drive such stigma. She was the bold face of Nigeria’s first survivor, and a beacon of hope for others, in treatment facilities and isolation centres, nationwide.

The Osowobi message is clear: COVID-19 is no death sentence. It can be treated and beaten. So, there is absolutely no need for panic or hysteria.

From the Osowobi-led five, the cases of recovered patients have climbed to 20, as at April 3, with Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu announcing the discharge of 11 patients, on a single day, on April 2.

True, Nigerian cases had risen by that same April 3 but deaths had stagnated at 2; and active cases being treated were also relatively high.

Though Dr. Osage Ehanire, the minister of Health and Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on April 2 warned more cases were likely, Nigeria’s handling of the case appears encouraging, given the parallel global situation report: 1, 005, 774 cases; 51, 633 deaths; 210, 555 active cases, by April 3.

So, the health authorities nationwide, particularly in Lagos State, the national Coronavirus epicentre with 98 cases as at April 3, deserve high praise, for so far stemming fatality from the virus.

Still, even with her roar of triumph, Miss Osowobi offered a rather grim window into the COVID-19 treatment regime. She had to swallow some 31 tablets daily: eight in the morning, 13 in the afternoon and 10 in the night.

Even then, she threw up most of the pills; and had to be sustained by oral rehydration solutions (ORS) to stay hydrated, group support and mutual assurance by fellow patients, and clinical compassion by the medics in charge.

That tough regime pronounces a message, loud and clear: prevention is better than cure. You cannot blame those like Miss Osowobi, who in search of daily bread travelled abroad only to come back with Coronavirus. It appears a seasonal price to pay for globalization, which otherwise has shrunk the globe and enhanced business opportunities.

But you must blame those citizens who though know they might be infected, yet dodge mandatory self-isolation, and mingle freely among the populace, thereby endangering hundreds and thousands of others.

Of particular censure must be the Osun 127, returnees from Côte d’Ivoire, some of who reportedly escaped from their

Ejigbo Unity School quarantine centre, to mingle with their family members.

Such irresponsible behaviour, which could lead to community transmission, that could further worsen the case, should never be tolerated. Lagos, Ogun and FCT Abuja are now on lockdown to isolate risks and forestall such community transmissions. So, those who engage in such reckless acts, that could risk the health of millions of others, should be sternly brought to book.

But despite the Osun incident and the not unfair suggestion that Nigeria’s general COVID-19 test capacity be scaled up (many insist that test challenge could have left many cases undetected, therefore roaming free and likely infecting unsuspecting folks), the general mood would appear cautious optimism.

The Lagos epicentre is handling the epidemic rather well, though there would appear a glitch in the food ration, being distributed to the poorest and most vulnerable, from the state’s crisis food bank.

This negative feedback should aid the government to fix that end of the chain. The lockdown appears generally well too, with more security agencies on hand to enforce it. Still, this should be done without trampling on citizens’ rights.

However, there is still no certified COVID-19 vaccine, though there are a plethora of claims of possible cures, local and international. The populace, therefore, needs a huge dose of caution.

But even as the government takes due notice of international development, it should not discount any local initiative. To beat COVID-19 and heal the world, every effort: international or local, conventional or traditional, must be pursued.