Controversy As Giadom, Etta Lay Claim To APC Chairmanship Seat

﻿

The controversy surrounding the Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress has deepened as two persons lay claim to the position following the appeal court’s decision that upheld the suspension of Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The party’s National Working Committee had affirmed former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman on Tuesday.

But due to Mr Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, the NWC appointed the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

On the other hand, the APC Deputy National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom also declared himself as the acting National Chairman, on the strength of a Federal Capital Territory High Court order obtained on March 16.

Read Also: Victor Giadom Takes Over As APC’s Acting Nat’l Chairman

Meanwhile, another legal document has surfaced, this time from a group in the southwest, claiming that the position of the Deputy National Chairman, south of the APC is still vacant and that the party’s acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi is not eligible to occupy the seat.

Read Also: Acting APC Chairman, Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Screening

The group’s lawyer, Babatunde Oke said in a statement that the suit was instituted at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti on February 12, 2020, against the APC National Working Committee and Ajimobi asking the court among other things to fill up the position in line with the party’s constitution.

The statement explained that at the time, it was instituted, Senator Ajimobi’s name had not been purportedly recognised, but he was later announced as the Deputy National Chairman, south of the party.

It added that Ajimobi’s lawyer had also denied his appointment in court on March 23, as the court warned that all parties desist from changing the status quo on the suit.

The group insists that Senator Ajimobi is not recognised as the substantive Deputy National Chairman, south of the APC and can, therefore, not act as the party’s National Chairman.

Consequently, they asked the National Working Committee to take note of the suit and desist from committing contempt of court.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

