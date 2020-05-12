Conte: Coaching A Chelsea Legend Like John Terry Was A Great Privilege

Antonio Conte has revealed the phasing out of John Terry during his title-winning first season was a simple process because of the Chelsea legend’s professionalism.

Michy Batshuayi’s late goal at West Brom confirmed the Blues as champions exactly three years ago on Tuesday, with Terry featuring just nine times in the league.

“It was a great privilege for me to be the coach of a Chelsea legend like John Terry,” Conte told Sky Sports News in a rare interview.

“We are talking about a top man, a really good man and then a top player. He helped me a lot in my first season in and out of the pitch.”

“He was very important in the training ground, during the sessions to keep the concentration standards high.”

Terry was given a send-off in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge when he was substituted in the 26th minute of the game against Sunderland.

“He decided he wanted this because 26 was his squad number and for me it was a pleasure to give him this opportunity.

“I will never be able to thank him enough. He was very important for me and our team.”

Conte pointed to the 4-0 demolition of Manchester United as a key game in the title push in the days he celebrated wildly with the supporters close to the home dugout.

“I live my job in an intense way!” he says when asked about the celebrations.

“Sometimes I show my passion and I want to share my happiness with the fans. I had an amazing relationship with Chelsea fans.

“That game was important for us because when you win 4-0 against a top team it’s a boost because we understood very well that we could fight to win the league.

“This game gave us confidence and belief in ourselves and we created a fantastic relationship with our fans.”

