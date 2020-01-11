CONGRATS!! Check Out Photos Of Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” New Mansion

Nollywood veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze has shown off his newly built mansion and it’s awesome

The actor built the mansion in his hometown, Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The actor is one of the most hard-working actors in the Nigerian movie industry. Best known for playing alongside Osita Iheme in most movies after their breakthrough in the movie Aki na Ukwa, it’s no doubt that he has made enough money out of a long career of making people laugh. It’s now time to reap the fruits of that labor.

Check out photos of the mansion & reactions below:-

