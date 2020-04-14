Confirmed cases rise to 343 as NCDC announces 20 more

Moses Emorinken, Oziegbe Okoeki and Kolade Adeyemi

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 20 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday night.

Thirteen of the cases were confirmed in Lagos; two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun states and one in Ondo State.

The fresh cases brought the national tally to 343.

So far, 91 persons have been discharged and 10 deaths recorded.

The two confirmed cases in Kano are returnee Nigerian student from Istanbul, Turkey and a 63-year-old woman.

Nineteen states have recorded confirmed cases they are: Lagos (189); FCT (56); Osun (20); Edo (14); Oyo (11); Ogun (nine); six each in Bauchi and Kaduna; five each in Akwa Ibom and Katsina; Kwara (four); three each in Ondo, Delta and Kano; two each Enugu, Ekiti and Rivers and one each in Benue, Niger and Anambra.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced the discharge of six additional patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos mainland. Five of the discharged patients are males.

Sanwo-Olu broke the news in a statement he signed, saying the patients have fully recovered and tested negative twice to COVID-19.

The statement reads: “This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

