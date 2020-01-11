CONFEDERATION CUP: Amutu targets more goals

Julius Okorie

FORMER Nigeria U-23 ace Austin Amutu will be hoping to increase his goal haul as Al-Masry battle Pyramids tomorrow in the Confederation Cup.

Amutu currently has the same number of goals (three) with Pyramids Mohammed Farouk after three rounds matches.

The clubs head into the fourth round of games this weekend desperately seeking to earn a place in the quarterfinals. All the eight matches will be played on Sunday.

Group A leaders Pyramids FC have the most points after winning all their three games.

Fresh from a hard fought 2-1 win over league rivals Al-Masry who incidentally are second on the log with six points, big spending Pyramids face the same opponents again tomorrow in what has been tipped as one of the star matches of the weekend.

Amutu and Farouk who will be playing on opposite side will be eager to win the game for their sides and race to the top of the goal scoring chart.

Pyramids and Al-Masry already have nine and six points to occupy first and second position in the group.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...