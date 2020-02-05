Competition! Competition!! Competition!!! Presented To You By Ugobest

Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation Releases the Instrumental for Ugobest Allstars ‘Harmony’ which is meant for the Ugobest Harmony re-make competition..powered by UBA and Access Bank PLC…

The competition starts from the 3rd of February and ends on the 4th of May 2020…

Artistes are required to sing on the instrumental with the same lyrics and rhythm of the main song…

Three artistes (3) with the best version will win a whole Sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (#50,000) each.

Submission should be done through email; Ugobestglobalentertainment@gmail.com

Expecting names of our newly signed artists dropping anytime from now…The team is on steady growth…

DOWNLOAD COMPETITION BEAT HERE

Listen To Harmony Music Track by Ugobest All Stars HERE

We are picking talents from local to international…

Ugobest Music still on the look for more talented artistes, Comedians, DJs, dancers, producers, actors, etc to present to the world because Our Team is Working Hard…Day by Day…

More shows, Promotions & more Video shoots still going on, back to back…because Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation Has Come to Stay…Forward ever…backward never…

With us there is still Hope for the Talented Ones…

Ugobest Global Entertainment Foundation…

It’s all about bringing the best in you…

It’s all about Entertainment in general…

We always create opportunities for talents…

Because we recognize all talents and we believe in You the Talented Ones, keep up your dream to achieve your success…don’t give up…

Because Your determination, Your Focus and Your Consistency will lead you to success one day…

Thank you.

For more info

Please Kindly come to our office, there is an opportunity for you.

Address: 30 Ayangburen road ojubodebrt bus park, beside sweet sensation, ikorodu, lagos Tel: 08054787312, 08166621520, 07065724543 Please follow us on all our Social Media and endeavour to share our posts every day.

Wish you well…

Send your Friend Requests to our new Facebook account;

Facebook Page: Ugobest Music

Facebook: ugobestalabamusicmarketer

Facebook:ugobestalabamusicrecordlabel

Twitter:- @ugobest_music

Instagram:- @ugobestglobalent

Instagram: @ugobestmusic

Email: ugobestglobalentertainment@gmail.com

