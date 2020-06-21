Commotion, Gridlock As Three Fuel Tankers Explode On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Passengers and motorists were on Sunday morning stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to multiple explosions that rocked the Kara Bridge, The PUNCH reports.

It was gathered that two tankers ladened with petroleum products were involved in an accident in the early hours of today.

The two tankers, which went up in flames, affected another tanker and a trailer.

First responders including men of the Federal Fire Service have, however, arrived at the scene and have started rescue operations.

Also, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps have started controlling traffic which has affected movement inward Berger.

FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

“The FRSC is admonishing motorists who have reasons to use the road should seek an alternative, for now, to allow the personnel of Fire Service on ground to extinguish the fire.

“Alternative routes recommended for those moving out of Lagos this morning can use the Victoria Island by Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

“The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to the Sagamu Interchange is another alternative that motorists can use at the moment,” he said in a statement

