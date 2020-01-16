Commotion As MOUAU Male Hostel Is Razed Down By Fire

A male hostel in the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike has been reportedly razed down by fire.

It has been reported that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) has experinced a fire ourbreak.

A male hostel in the university was reportedly razed down by fire in the late hours of yesterday January 15.

Eyewitnesses alleged that no casualty was recorded in the fire incident at the institution’s male hostel popularly known as Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) hostel.

It was however gathered that properties owned by some of the students were allegedly destroyed by the fire as there was reportedly not enough water to put out the inferno

