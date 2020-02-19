Commotion As Banks Chase Out Customers In Ondo Over Armed Robbery Scare

Daily Post reports that the residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital were on Wednesday thrown into panic following the rumour of an armed robbery attack at one of the old generation banks in the town.

According to the rumour, some robbers had stormed the Oke-Aro branch of First Bank which turned out to be false.

With the news filtering into town, banks located within the state capital chased out customers within the bank halls as they shut their gates.

Also, most of the busy streets of Akure witnessed reduction of movements as combatant policemen were seen patrolling the vicinities of the banks.

Reacting to the development, the Ondo State Police Command urged the residents of the state to disregard the rumour.

The police spokesperson in the state, CSP Femi Joseph said that, “the Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public especially the Citizens of the State to disregard any rumour of Bank Robbery or attempted Bank Robbery in Akure or anywhere in the state.

“We make bold to say that the story is not only false and mischievous but also wicked and lacks substance as no such incident happened anywhere in the State.

“We urge the good people of the state to disregard this rumour, as it is nothing but a blatant lie from the pit of hell.

“Our men are everywhere across the State to deal with any manner of crime or criminality.”

