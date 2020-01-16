Commotion As Angry Youth Attack Soldier For Killing A Shoe-Seller In Kaduna

There was confusion at Sheikh Gumi Central Market on Thursday when a soldier allegedly stabbed a shoe-seller as angry youths in the market descended on him, seriously injuring him in the process.

Witnesses told Daily Trust at the scene of the incident that the soldier who was in mufti took the action after an argument with the victim. It was not clear what led to the argument between the two but ‎the incident happened around 2:30 pm at the Royal Section of the central market.

“It was a soldier that stabbed a shoe seller on the chest with a knife after an argument and other youths around also attacked and seriously injured the soldier on the head before he was rescued,” a witness, who identified himself as Salisu said.

When contacted, the state’s Police Command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to get details and get back to our reporter.

