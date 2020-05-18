Commissioners to brief lawmakers on COVID-19

Our Reporter

Ogun State House of Assembly has invited the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and her Special Duties and Inter- governmental Affairs counterpart, Femi Ogunbanwo, to appear before it.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

They are to brief it on the government’s efforts at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of palliatives.

The directive of the assembly followed a motion by the Majority Leader and member representing Ado-Odo/Ota I State Constituency, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by a member representing Yewa North 1 State Constituency, Adeyanju Adegoke and supported by the House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Adeyanju, who had hailed the government’s efforts and the proactive measures of the Ministry of Health, put the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in the state as at the previous day at 127, with 74 active cases, 48 discharged with five deaths recorded.

House of Assembly has acknowledged a correspondence from Governor Dapo Abiodun seeking a three-month extension of the tenure of the local government transition committees, following the expiration of their tenure on April 17.

The governor’s letter dated April 13, read by Speaker Oluomo before the lawmakers at plenary, noted that the request for the extension became expedient to avert a vacuum in the local government administration; considering that council election had not been scheduled due to prevailing circumstances.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

