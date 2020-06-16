Commissioner, Lawmaker Contract COVID-19 In Gombe

The Gombe State Task Force committee chairman on COVID-19, Professor Idris Muhammad has confirmed that another executive member and one member of the state House of Assembly have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

Professor Idris Muhammad confirmed at a daily press briefing by the committee that 3,668 have been tested, while 410 turned positive.

He said like Lagos State, Gombe has embarked on massive testing as a result of the number of confirmed cases.

Four commissioners, five members of state House of Assembly and a Special Adviser to the governor were earlier confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

Daily Trust had also reported that the speaker, Ibrahim Sadiq Abubakar also tested positive for the virus.

Source:- Daily Trust

