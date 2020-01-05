Coming to Africa healed my diabetes

It was his first time in Africa but Black British, Mark Smartt, clearly felt at home in Lagos, Nigeria – so much so that he said, he’d be coming back more and more. But the highlight for him would be the jolly nature of Nigerians, and his decision to petition the British government to pay for DNA tests for all descendants of black Africans they forcefully took away into slavery. He shared his excitement with Gboyega Alaka.

HE is one of three men in the room (until this reporter joins them), but his excitement is unmistakable. Vivacious, regularly on his feet and peeping out of the hotel room unto the busy Ogudu-Ojota Road, he cuts a picture of someone eager to have enough of his environment. His heavy British accent give him away as a ‘new arrival’. Perhaps one of those British Nigerians sired abroad by Nigerian emigrants and who has rarely made it onto these shores.

However that’s sneak preview. Ask him, ‘What’s the name?’ And his reply nearly throws you off your feet. “You mean the slave name?”

And as you try to comprehend what that could possibly mean, he goes, “My name is Olubowale. But if you’re asking of the slave name, that will be Mark Smartt,” he said matter-of-factly.

“I am 54 years old; this is my first time in Africa and I’m loving it. And you know what? I find it interesting that there are ditches everywhere on the roads, with no markings, yet cars are not running into each other. In England, there would have been multiple accidents.”

Well, this is an interviewer’s delight, this reporter thought and quickly, permission was sought for an interview, which he granted instantly.

He had been in the country for nine days, he said, and the main reason was his fiancé, Modupe. They’re planning to get married and naturally, he needed to meet her people. The visit also coincided with the 10th year remembrance of his fiance’s late father and the yuletide period. So there have been lots of partying and meeting loads of nice people, which has further endeared him to the people.

“I love it here, and the good thing is I’m going to get married to a Nigerian, Modupe. So I’m going to come home more.”

Asked to capture the feeling of stepping on African soil for the first time, Smartt said, “The truth is it is spiritual. In the film, Roots (by Alex Haley), the stuff you learn is that the Caribbean is just a slave camp, so it cannot really be called home. So you want to come home to Africa and the moment you take the decision to come to Africa, you feel like you’re coming home. You feel this is my home, ….. but you still don’t know exactly where in Africa. So, as I was saying to Seni (his friend from the UK and host in Nigeria), my DNA may be 50% or 60% Nigeria; it could be somewhere else; but until I do the DNA test, I really cannot say for certain.”

Will he then be submitting himself for a DNA test?

“Yes” was his sharp reply. And he quickly added: “But why should I pay for it? It was the British who came in and displaced me. They killed my ancestors, they raped them. So now, it gets deeper, because it’s not just about coming to Africa. I need to find my identity – where I am from, because you are lost until you find your identity. You see, the white British, they have no culture; and they’ve thought us to have no culture. But coming home to Africa has opened my eyes – to the generosity of the people, the love of the people…. And I’m talking of real love. 70% of the people don’t really have much, but they still hold onto God. They have their strong belief. They are entrepreneurs; they’re not out there with their begging bowls. Everyone is out there hustling; doing something to eke a living.”

As if swapping position with this interviewer, Smartt asked, “But what should we do to let them have the kind of opportunities that we have over there?”

“This makes me feel like I have to come home to my country to contribute.” He replied himself.

Continuing, he said, “I see that this country is improving. We have to give it time. Everything takes time – like the issue of electricity and water (and of course the roads). There has been a lot of corruption, I understand; but there is, all around the world. I also learnt that this administration is clamping down on curruption. Around the island (Lagos Island), I see that some of the houses have been put up for sale – because the corrupt politicians are giving them up. They’re trying to sell them. I saw them with my own eyes.”

Asked if that is the way to go, Smartt replied, “We’re improving.”

When reminded that he was already using the inclusive pronoun, ‘we’, he smiled and replied briskly: “Yes, because I’m a part. And you’ve got to start accepting me!”

As if something stirred in him, Smartt suddenly delved into the story of his teenage son in the UK: “Listen, I’ve got a son, 16 years of age; he’s in private school in Kent. He got straight ‘A’s. As I speak, he’s working with a professor on a project. The only black boy in his year, he smashed all the white boys. So the school sent a letter, saying, ‘Following your impressive performance, we’re happy to give you a place in the sixth form. However, due to high size of the application, we cannot give you a bursary. ….’ So what they decided is that ‘there’s no money’. And that’s what they do. When they see that you’ve got more than they expected of you, they pull you down. Here’s a boy in the top 1%. And it’s not just about him, it’s about all black kids. Interestingly, we have lots of black people who are professionals, who are not standing up to this injustice; and it’s taking an artiste, who is rapping on a mic, to stand up and champion a cause to raise money to support black children going into the university.

“I know that among black people here, you support each other in education, in business…. In England, we don’t have that. It’s all man for himself. So coming home for me has been a blast.”

Back to the DNA matter, does he really think he can succeed in getting the British government to pay for the test for every black Briton?

His reply: “It’s really not about succeeding. If I can launch an attack to get them to pay for the DNA tests, not necessarily achieving it; as long as I can make an impact, I will be fulfilled.”

Asked to recount the feeling of setting foot on African soil for the very first time, Smartt, who described himself as a product and services marketeer in the UK, said, “Let me put it this way. For a long time, I’d been praying to get rid of my diabetes, my eyes were damaging. Three or four weeks before coming to Africa, I prayed harder; and guess what? A week before I came, the doctors told me I aren’t got no diabetes anymore. And it’s not as if I lost any weight. I still have the same weight, but it’s gone. And I believe it’s two things. One is spiritual – God; I also believe coming home had an impact on me. I think there is a God and that movement of coming home had connected me and God. I believe stepping on the soil with my bare feet rejuvenated me. I was 54 December 20, but suddenly, I feel a rejuvenation.”

On the penchant of Africans (Nigerians) to party, he said, “It’s not just about partying. I think Africans love to enjoy themselves – which is good. They tell you over there that ‘They’re all starving in Africa; send money, send clothes..’. But the reality is far from it. Africa is better than England. In England, they’re dying; the nurses have got their begging bowls; they sleep on the streets. Some of them sleep in hostels, which is just a small bedding space. And there are children on the streets as well. So the mental health in Africa is far better than what we have in England.”

When reminded that this impression may be because he has only been to Lagos, a commercial city, and visited elite areas, he said, “I believe there is more to explore, but I’ve come to Africa, and Nigeria, I believe, is the richest country on the continent.”

