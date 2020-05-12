‘Collaboration vital for financial inclusion’

Our Reporter

Financial technology firm, Remita, has stressed the importance of collaboration to achieve financial inclusion goal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Executive Director, Infrastructure and Payment Gateway, SystemSpecs owners of Remita, Ezinne Obikile, who spoke in Lagos during the signing of a partnership agreement with Cellulant, a fintech and agritech leader, said collaboration with other stakeholders within the ecosystem will deepen financial inclusion across the country.

He said: “We remain committed to driving innovation in the financial ecosystem through collaboration with other ecosystem players to provide seamless and secure technology to power the finances of individuals, small and medium-scale enterprises, private and public institutions.”

Elaborating on the benefits of effective collaboration with key players in the financial services industry, Obikile added that SystemSpecs’ partnership with Cellulant is yet another major stride make interbank electronic funds transfer from Cellulant’s web channel, mobile application and at agent locations.

In addition, Cellulant agents nationwide would be able to process payments to all Remita billers and make interbank transfers from their current web and mobile applications.

