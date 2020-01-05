Coca-Cola celebrates 100 years of going public

Afolabi Idowu

COCA-COLA, arguably the world’s most popular beverage company has celebrated its 100th anniversary of its initial public offering.

An investment of $40 at that time would be worth more than $18 million today! James Quincey, who led senior executives and Board members of TCCC to the New York Stock Exchange, on Monday 9th December, rang the opening bell, in commemoration of the centenary celebration.

Speaking on the landmark achievement recently, the global CEO, James Quincey, said, “Not many brands make it this far and not many have been able to grow at the speed that we have. It is a testament to the work that goes on behind the scenes and also thanks to our loyal consumers and investors across the world. It’s a big day for us and it’s a good time to look optimistically into the future.”

With strong presence in over 200 countries, The Coca-Cola Company and its beverage brands continue to drive economic growth across markets, making it one of the most recognised brands globally.

However, the incredible story of Coca-Cola goes beyond profits and revenue. Over the years, The Coca-Cola Company has taken the lead in good business, committing huge resources in laudable sustainability initiatives across its markets. In 2009, Coca-Cola launched Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN) to improve access to safe drinking water for African communities. A total of over four million people have been impacted under this initiative.

