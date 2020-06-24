Club Brugge Keen On Signing Another Nigerian Striker After Dennis & Okereke

Club Brugge keen on signing another Nigerian striker Jordan Attah Kadiri from Swedish club Ostersunds FK after Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke this summer.

The 20-year-old Idah-born star has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for Allsvenskan side since joining Swedish giant from Nigeria Professional Football League club Nasarawa United on 13 August 2019, after impressing on a week-long trial.

According to Belgium news outlet, Het Nieuwsblad claim that Club Brugge is ready to snap the Nigerian striker Kadiri in the summer ahead of next season club and Champions League football.

The Philippe Clement’s men already have Nigerian firepower in the form of Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke and are also known to have pulled off some great transfers from Scandinavia.

However, another Nigerian on the club radar of Umar Sadiq who also in incredible form with Serbian team Partizan Belgrade.

Kadiri started his career with Sunsel Academy before a spell at Nasarawa United and Ostersunds.

source:- fcnaija

