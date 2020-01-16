Cleric proffers solution to youths’ idleness

Our Reporter

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev. John Akin Oyejola, has charged Nigerian youths to embrace farming as an alternative means of livelihood. Oyejola warned youths not drag the country’s reputation into the murky water of disgrace through shady deals and sharp practices.

Oyejola, who is also the Osogbo Diocesan Prelate, stated this at the 25th Anniversary of the Rural Development Programme (RUDEP) and Annual Farmers’ Forum of the Sustainable Farmers Association of the Justice Development and Peace Makers’ Centre, (JDPMC), held in Oke-Ayepe, Osogbo.

Said: Oyejola:”The crime rate is alarming in Nigeria. This is more often than not attributed to the high unemployment rate in the country.

To me however, it will be more beneficial if Nigerian youths take turns to the profitable farming system which our founding fathers had built over the years by a dint of hard work, rather than damaging the hard earned reputation of the country through internet frauds and other nefarious activities.

“In many of the developed societies today, most rich people are farmers and they carry out their operation via mechanised farming. I believe that it is not too much if Nigerian youths can take a cue from this. It is crucial they do before they reduce Nigeria to nothing among comity of nations.”

Similarly, Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Mr Oladimeji Adesegun, who was represented by Mrs Bamidele Akinola, expressedthe government’s passion to turn the agricultural and rural potentials of the state into a common wealth for all.

In his remark, the General Coordinator of JDPMC Rev. Peter Akinkunmi, said 25 years of the Rural Development Programme’s interventions had paid off and made landmark impacts of multiplier effects in terms of creation of peaceful co-existence between the herders and rural farmers, prevention of worse climatic condition and food security system.

