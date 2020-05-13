Cleric cautions churches about reopening

By Alao Abiodun

The senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, has urged Christians to remain calm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed displeasure over the devastating effect of the pandemic, saying he was pained that churches were closed.

The cleric noted that everyone must bear with the situation and hold on for a while.

Adeyemi, who spoke during an Instagram live interview, tagged: “Iforowero” with BBC News Yoruba monitored by The Nation, said: “This is a worldwide issue. Pastors are clamouring for the reopening of churches.”

Alluding to how a church in South Korea got affected by the outbreak of the virus, he said: “The church members were badly hit by this infectious disease and the pastor had to go about seeking for forgiveness.

“Even if there is going to be social distancing in our churches, how many services are we going to hold? Looking at the differences between churches with big number of members, we have to be careful and remain calm because there is no vaccine yet… As a preacher, I travel all around. But I have remained indoor with my family.”

