Civil Servant arrested for allegedly killing motorcyclist

From Damisi Ojo, Akure

A staff of the Ondo State Ministry of Natural Resources, Mayomi Faponle has been arrested by men of the Ondo state police command for allegedly killing a young boy identified as Deji Busayo in Akure, the state capital.

Faponle allegedly committed the act last Sunday at the popular Adegbola Junction, Akure.

The suspect was said to have allegedly killed the man riding a motorbike and hurriedly took his corpse away from the scene.

He was alleged to have dumped his body secretly inside the bush.

Read Also: Two remanded for killing man while testing bullet proof charm

The deceased, who was from Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, was allegedly hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, CSP Femi Joseph, said the suspect was already in the police custody and investigation had begun.

He said “We have arrested the suspect. He hit the boy who was on a motorcycle with his vehicle and dumped the corpse in the bush without telling anyone. We are still conducting our investigation and the suspect would be charged after the completion of investigation.”

It was learnt that the deceased was missing for some days and after frantic searching, his remains was found inside the bush along Akure-Idanre road five days after.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

