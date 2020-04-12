Churches full as Kogi relaxes lockdown for Easter

By James Azania, Lokoja

Most churches in Kogi state were full for Easter celebration following relaxation of the lockdown order on Sunday.

Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday lifted the ban on religious congregations in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the Winners Chapel, Phase 1, it was a full house as worshippers thronged the Lokoja church headquarters like before the COVID-19 era.

At the Catholic Cathedral Lokoja, attendance at the Easter Sunday mass was more controlled with the entrances along the Hassan Katsina road under strict control.

At the Evangelical Church, also in the Phase 1area, long rows of vehicles on both sides of the road in front of the church premises; attest to the volume of worshippers that braved the Covid-19 lockdown for the Easter Sunday service.

The Kogi State government had in its statement, enjoined religious adherents to do so responsibly as they continue to observe social distancing and other hygienic practices.

The directive by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said it was to allow religious bodies have their normal worship and services.

The Governor urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the outbreak and spread of coronavirus in the state.

He enjoined the religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic for the world to return to normalcy.

