Church begins convention

Our Reporter

The annual convention of Christ Glory Breakthrough Covenant Mission (Ori-Oke Aluyo), Akure, Ondo State will start on January 26.

According to the founder of the church, Prophetess Felicia Dupe Oluyemi, aka Ayaba Jesu 1, the prayer convention tagged Finger of God in Rainbow was divinely conceived to liberate people from spiritual bondage and order their steps in life.

She noted that the event would end on February 2.

‘’I received the vision of this convention on a prayer mountain. What’s very unique about this annual prayer convention is that, when people come, they would be asked to pick a letter without even seeing or knowing me and all what they need to know about their lives and what has happened to them in the past would be shown to them in the letter.

‘’Some pastors that heard of this on some national televisions came to test what I am saying now, and they were all amazed when they found out it is true. I was praying and God showed me a rainbow, then I saw a hand writing in that rainbow and that’s the secret behind the convention.’’

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...