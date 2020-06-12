Chukwueze’s Teammate Cazorla Reacts To Arsenal Boss Offer For Him To Return To Emirates

Samuel Chukwueze’s teammate Santi Cazorla has reacted to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s offer for him to return to Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The 35-year-old Spain international has enjoyed a renaissance with Villarreal this season, scoring 12 goals and racking up seven assists in 29 appearances, form which even earned him a recall to Luis Enrique national side.

Cazorla has to overcome a horrific Achilles injury he suffered during his last two years at Arsenal after winning two FA Cup titles during his six years at North London under former Gunners manager, Arsene Wenger before moving to La Liga giant on 9 August 2018.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The Villarreal midfielder is out of contract this summer at Estadio de la Cerámica but Cazorla has yet to announce his retirement and may wish to continue playing for at least another season.

Speaking on the development, Cazorla said he has made a decision on his future but would not reveal anything yet, adding that he may wish to continue playing for at least another season.

“I have already made my decision, but right now is not the time to say anything,” he told Cadena SER.

“I have an idea of what I want, but in due course I will reveal what I’ve decided. Now is not the time because we have to be focused on competing.

“[The season suspension] has helped me think, listen to my body, but I do not want to pre-empt you or to speculate too much.

“I have an idea but when the time comes I will communicate it and give the explanations. Now we have to be focused.”

Carzola hopes to feature for The Yellow Submarine when La Liga season, which is due to restart on Thursday night, with Villarreal back in action away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

