Chukwueze Targets Europa League Slot

Super Eagles and Villarreal FC rave of the moment, Samuel Chukwueze says the club’s dream of qualifying for Europa League next season can be realised after all.

In an exclusive chat with Laliga TV on Tuesday night, Chukwueze said Villareal’s quest to be counted among Europe best is gradually becoming clearer after Tuesday 1-0 win over Mallorca.

He then assured the club’s teeming fans to expect nothing but the best for the players as they face Azeez Ramon Granada on Friday, June 19.

“This is just the start of the league, three months without playing, from now we are just recovering from the pandemic, I think we played well, maybe next game will be much better.

“I feel so happy, more will come. We need to look forward because we want to reach the Europa League.

“That is our dream and target, if we keep on playing like this we will reach the Europa, “Chukwueze told La Liga TV.

“We will continue working hard with the training and Thursday we travel, Friday we play our game. The team are ready to fight for every position in the league.

“We defended well and we took our chances, that’s the most important thing, we did very well,” he stressed.

With nine matches left to end the season, it remains to be seen how the Yellow Submarine intends to exercise caution and pick valuable points on the road to Europe.

