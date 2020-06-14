Chukwueze Shines As Substitute Trigueros Netted A Stoppage-Time Winner For Villarreal

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze shines substitute Manu Trigueros netted a stoppage-time winner in Villarreal 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in the LaLiga encounter at Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday evening.

Chukwueze was named among the substitutes before coming off the bench in the 58th minute for Gerard Moreno.

With the game heading for a stalemate, Manuel Trigueros emerged hero as he netted the winner on 91 minutes to give Villareal the dramatic win.

The Nigeria international played a key part in the goal as his goal-bound shot was blocked before Trigueros pounced on the rebound.

The game was Chukwueze’s 26th LaLiga outing and he has scored three times.

The win saw the yellow submarine, as Villareal, end a run of three consecutive games without a win.

Villareal now occupies eight positions on 41 points, just four points off sixth place which is the Europa League qualification spot.

In the first game played on Saturday Espanyol defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-0.

