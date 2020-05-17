Chioma’s Engagement Ring To Davido Has Been Taken From – Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Chioma‘s engagement ring to Davido has been retrieved by the singer.

Taking to Twitter, the popular journalist insinuated that Davido collected back the engagement ring which he gave her some months back.

She asked her fans if any of them know the reason why the singer took the engagment ring from his fiance.

In her words;

“#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE. Does anyone know why Chioma Rowland’s engagement ring to singer Davido taken from her?#Kemitalks”.

While most of her fans were curious to know the reason behind her claims, others bashed her for always poke-nosing into Davido’s affairs.

The controversial journalist, of course has been for ages, on the family issue of the Adelekes, especially Davido whom she berates from time to time for ignoring an alleged daughter he has with a woman in Ibadan.

She also sometimes alleged that Chioma was sleeping was DMW siger Peruzzi before he assigned her to his boss, Davido. This allegation was later confirmed by Patrick Anyaene, CEO, Golden Boy Entertainment, the label Paruzzi was previously signed onto.

The singer has however not reacted to any of the allegations as he continues his relationships with both Peruzzi and his baby mama, Chioma.

